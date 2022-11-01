Major flooding similar to June 1952 is possible at Forbes as spills from Wyangala Dam combine with downstream flows as a result of Monday's rainfall across the region.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the major flood level (10.55 metres) during Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting as of Tuesday morning, November 1.
The river level may reach around 10.80 metres during Friday, with major flooding, which is similar to the June 1952 flood, the bureau's Tuesday morning flood bulletin warns.
The Lachlan River at Cowra is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (10.70 metres) around midday Tuesday. The river level may reach around 13.00 metres Tuesday evening, with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Nanami is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (9.70 metres) Tuesday evening. The river level may reach around 12.80 metres Wednesday evening, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may reach around 7.40 metres during Saturday, with major flooding.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach around 8.00 metres during Sunday, with major flooding.
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller is urging anyone whose property becomes isolated to stock up on essentials.
"Please go and fill up on your groceries and all of your medical needs that you require," she urged in a Forbes Shire Council Facebook post.
"We will be having an emergency management committee meeting at lunchtime today and I'll know a bit more, but at this point in time please be prepared.
"Make sure you know the capability of your property.
"I believe we're going to have a major flood, so we all need to work together to stay safe."
Storms lashed Forbes, particularly hitting North Forbes hard, on Monday night, but there were heavy falls across the region.
It comes on top of a relentlessly wet three years for our region, with Wyangala Dam filling repeatedly and our catchment saturated.
This story will be updated with State Emergency Service advice as it becomes available.
Before travelling, please check for road closures and conditions through Live Traffic and Forbes Shire Council.
