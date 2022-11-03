Forbes Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Rob Willis remembers 1952 as Forbes prepares for biggest flood in decades

Updated November 3 2022 - 2:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rob Willis was only a child in 1952, but the floods of June that year are imprinted in his memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.