For more than 35 years, Lachlan Valley Vets has been a trusted presence in Forbes, Grenfell and surrounding districts, caring for companion animals, performance horses and production livestock.

Today, the practice continues that legacy through a dedicated team of veterinarians and support staff committed to providing knowledgeable, empathetic and professional care to every animal entrusted to them.

Practice owner Dr Tess Bailey has been part of the Forbes clinic since 2015, moving to Forbes to join the team before taking on ownership in 2021 with her husband Gus.

She is joined by Dr Mel Martyn, who came to the practice in 2022 as a new graduate from James Cook University in Townsville.

Mel grew up on a Brahman cattle property and has quickly built a reputation for her work with horses along with all animal care.

Bringing extensive experience to the team is Dr Belinda Edmonstone, who has 19 years with Local Land Services and previous experience in private practice, contributing strong expertise in sheep and cattle health.

Together, the three veterinarians provide care across all areas of animal health, from household pets through to livestock, they also provide wildlife care.

Supporting them is a highly experienced and committed team, led by practice manager Jude Wright, who has helped guide the busy clinics for more than 20 years and ensures day-to-day operations run smoothly.

Veterinary nurses Kasey Orr, Lilly Parker, Rebekah Swindle and Cherie Fahey in Forbes, along with Megan Moss and Ashleigh Randall in Grenfell, also play a vital role in delivering quality care to both clients and patients.

Lachlan Valley Vets offers a full range of services, from routine health checks and vaccinations through to diagnostics and surgery, with facilities that include fully equipped examination rooms, diagnostic machinery, pharmaceutical supplies and mobile services on the road.

The team encourages pet owners to stay up to date with annual vaccinations and routine health checks, noting that early detection of potential issues can make a significant difference to long-term outcomes.

With one human year equating to around five to seven years in a dog’s life, regular check-ups are an important part of maintaining animal health.

Above all, the focus remains on providing practical, informed advice to help owners make the best decisions for their animals at every stage of life.

Lachlan Valley Vets services a wide area, including Peak Hill, Condobolin, Cudal and Caragabal.

The Forbes clinic is located at 50 Sherriff Street and can be contacted on (02) 6851 1100.

In Grenfell, the practice operates on Tuesdays and every second Thursday from 9am to 4pm at 2 Phil Aston Place. Appointments can be made by calling 0474 511 100.