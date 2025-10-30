Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Cricket

Cricket

Cricket

Competition heats up for cricketers

Competition heats up for cricketers
Competition heats up for cricketers
Cricket

Battapi take out A Grade title

Battapi take out A Grade title
Battapi take out A Grade title
Cricket

Bogan Gate sees off another Grinsted Cup challenge

Paul Dunford took three wickets, added 101 runs in the win
Bogan Gate sees off another Grinsted Cup challenge
Bogan Gate sees off another Grinsted Cup challenge
Cricket

Finals time in local cricket

Forbes and District cricket deciders this weekend
Finals time in local cricket
Finals time in local cricket
Cricket

Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory

Glen Giddings' passion for cricket was birthed in Forbes
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Cricket

Bogan Gate firms up grip on Cup

Bogan Gate defeated challengers Forbes
Bogan Gate firms up grip on Cup
Bogan Gate firms up grip on Cup
Cricket

Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory

Glen Giddings' passion for cricket was birthed in Forbes
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Cricket

Bogan Gate holds the Cup in Trundle challenge

Trundle made the first Grinsted Cup challenge of the Summer
Bogan Gate holds the Cup in Trundle challenge
Bogan Gate holds the Cup in Trundle challenge
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta