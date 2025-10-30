Digital Editions
News
Sport
Community
Rural
Real estate
Events
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page
Sport
Cricket
Competition heats up for cricketers
Battapi take out A Grade title
Bogan Gate sees off another Grinsted Cup challenge
Paul Dunford took three wickets, added 101 runs in the win
Finals time in local cricket
Forbes and District cricket deciders this weekend
Cricket
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Glen Giddings' passion for cricket was birthed in Forbes
Bogan Gate firms up grip on Cup
Bogan Gate defeated challengers Forbes
Forbes junior guides Australian Masters to international cricket victory
Glen Giddings' passion for cricket was birthed in Forbes
Bogan Gate holds the Cup in Trundle challenge
Trundle made the first Grinsted Cup challenge of the Summer
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta