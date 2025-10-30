Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Bowls

Bowls

Bowls

Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win

Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win
Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win
Bowls

A win for pennants bowlers

A win for pennants bowlers
A win for pennants bowlers
Bowls

Annie makes history on the green

Annie Teague is taking her lawn bowls career to new hights
Annie makes history on the green
Annie makes history on the green
Bowls

Schatz memorial a great day out

This week's news and results from Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Schatz memorial a great day out
Schatz memorial a great day out
Bowls

Bowls club honours life members

Peter Mackay, Ray Dunstan honoured with life membership of bowlie
Bowls club honours life members
Bowls club honours life members
Bowls

Bowls duos duel it out

This week's news and results from Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Bowls duos duel it out
Bowls duos duel it out
Bowls

Bowls contests heat up

This week's news and results from Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Bowls contests heat up
Bowls contests heat up
Bowls

Mighty match-ups in final rounds of bowls major pairs

News and results from Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
Mighty match-ups in final rounds of bowls major pairs
Mighty match-ups in final rounds of bowls major pairs
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta