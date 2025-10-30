Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport

Sport

Education

Ace: Tennis NSW names Forbes Public State's most outstanding school

Ace: Tennis NSW names Forbes Public State's most outstanding school
Ace: Tennis NSW names Forbes Public State's most outstanding school
Cricket

Competition heats up for cricketers

Competition heats up for cricketers
Competition heats up for cricketers
Golf

Simmons and Venables our golf victors

This week's news and results from Forbes Golf Club
Simmons and Venables our golf victors
Simmons and Venables our golf victors
Sport

Teams square up for squash finals

This week's squash news and results from Drop Shot
Teams square up for squash finals
Teams square up for squash finals
Sport

From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts

Parkes squash trio represent NSW and duo go on to represent Australia against New Zealand
From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts
From Cairns to Ballarat: Junior stars shine on state, national courts
Parkes Champion-Post

Leading goal kicker and volunteer of the year among Parkes Panthers

Parkes Panthers have ended their season on a high, two awarded by AFL Central West
Leading goal kicker and volunteer of the year among Parkes Panthers
Leading goal kicker and volunteer of the year among Parkes Panthers
Golf

Duncan and Uphill in close win

Weekly men's golf report by Short Putt
Duncan and Uphill in close win
Duncan and Uphill in close win
Bowls

Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win

Weekly Forbes Bowling Club report
Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win
Smith's winning talents on display with a 21-16 win
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta