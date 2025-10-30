Politics and Government

Social media
Future of regional news receives bipartisan political support

Students invited to take a seat at National Youth Parliament in 2026

Deadline extended, farmers urged to have say on land management code

Call to action leads to a win for farmers
State MP opens Forbes office

It's a meeting point for the MP in the western part of his electorate
Rex may be nationalised if no private buyer for airline

Connectivity vital for quality of life, regional economies, says Albanese
Letters in the mail as boundary changes

Forbes will vote in the seat of Parkes at the next federal election
$3.5m equestrian centre open

Matters of State with Phil Donato
Advocating for Forbes communities

The year in review with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack
