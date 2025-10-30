Digital Editions
Nedd takes lap of lake with locals
Chef Patrick de Leon to light up National BBQ Championships
Eugowra ready to welcome show-goers
Saturday 20 September is the 100th Show
Ribbons, recipes and rural spirit: Young Woman Libby loves local Show
Libby Coles named Forbes Show Young Woman on great day
Three candidates for Young Woman competition
Winner to be named on Show day, 13 September
Step up for CanAssist
Join the bridge to bridge walk on our lake on 17 August
It's a milestone year for Tullamore Show
Tullamore Show marks 100 years of community and country spirit
Save the date, get your tickets
Club Forbes Taste on Templar on 1 November
Top stories
1.
Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird
2.
Bombers go back-to-back in A grade
3.
“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt
4.
Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back
5.
Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta