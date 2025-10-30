Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Nedd takes lap of lake with locals

Events

Chef Patrick de Leon to light up National BBQ Championships

Events

Eugowra ready to welcome show-goers

Saturday 20 September is the 100th Show
Events

Ribbons, recipes and rural spirit: Young Woman Libby loves local Show

Libby Coles named Forbes Show Young Woman on great day
Events

Three candidates for Young Woman competition

Winner to be named on Show day, 13 September
Events

Step up for CanAssist

Join the bridge to bridge walk on our lake on 17 August
Events

It's a milestone year for Tullamore Show

Tullamore Show marks 100 years of community and country spirit
Events

Save the date, get your tickets

Club Forbes Taste on Templar on 1 November
