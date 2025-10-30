Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Council

Council

Council to hear Vintage Village visions

Council to hear Vintage Village visions
Council to hear Vintage Village visions
Council

A year of progress, pride and community spirit

A year of progress, pride and community spirit
A year of progress, pride and community spirit
Council

Cabonne to introduce text alerts

Residents will be able to register for the service
Cabonne to introduce text alerts
Cabonne to introduce text alerts
Council

Council asks community for feedback on bell

The old Fairbridge Bell was dislodged in the 2022 floods
Council asks community for feedback on bell
Council asks community for feedback on bell
Council

Street Dreams funding to transform Forbes

This week's column from the mayor's desk
Street Dreams funding to transform Forbes
Street Dreams funding to transform Forbes
Council

Heavy vehicle safety, requirements in focus

The annual breakfast is a fixture on the region's calendar
Heavy vehicle safety, requirements in focus
Heavy vehicle safety, requirements in focus
Council

Help Council set priorities

Consultation on community strategic plan continues
Help Council set priorities
Help Council set priorities
Council

From the mayor's desk

Thank you for filling out community survey
