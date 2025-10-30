Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Rural

Rural

News

Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in

Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in
Next year's Homegrown Parkes dates locked in
News

Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg

Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg
Yearling steers 2 to 6c dearer sell from 380 to 499c/kg
Rural

Extra heavyweights sell to $465/head, yearling steers sell to 526c/kg

Weekly market reports from the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange
Extra heavyweights sell to $465/head, yearling steers sell to 526c/kg
Extra heavyweights sell to $465/head, yearling steers sell to 526c/kg
Rural

Homegrown a spring celebration

Weekly looking at landcare column by Marg Applebee Central West Lachlan Landcare
Homegrown a spring celebration
Homegrown a spring celebration
Rural

Homegrown Parkes is nearly here

Homegrown Parkes Parkes is nearly here, see what workshops will be offered on the day
Homegrown Parkes is nearly here
Homegrown Parkes is nearly here
Rural

Jack redefining Australian cuisine

Chef Jack Brown will be a welcome inclusion at Homegrown Parkes this month
Jack redefining Australian cuisine
Jack redefining Australian cuisine
Rural

Governance training for Landcare members

Landcare members across the Central west gather for Governance Training in Parkes
Governance training for Landcare members
Governance training for Landcare members
Rural

Heifers slip in price from decline in quality

Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange weekly market reports
Heifers slip in price from decline in quality
Heifers slip in price from decline in quality
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta