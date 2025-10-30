Social media
Noel's big birthday walk for cause

Noel's big birthday walk for cause
Sisters tough challenge brings smiles, laughter

Forbes wins over two graduate vets

Forbes Veterinary Clinic have welcomed two new graduate veterinarians to the team
Forbes wins over two graduate vets
On elephants and islands

Down the track with Rob Willis OAM
Legacy looking for local support

Lachlan Legacy is fundraising from 31 August to 6 September
Legacy looking for local support
Amy braves cold for cause

The Daffodil Day Dip is raising funds for The Cancer Council
Amy braves cold for cause
Recognise outstanding locals or apply for a grant

Calls for nominations for Australian of the Year Awards and national Australia Day grants
Recognise outstanding locals or apply for a grant
Support pilots in Outback Air Race for Royal Flying Doctor Service

Three district locals are part of 15-day remote adventure
Support pilots in Outback Air Race for Royal Flying Doctor Service
