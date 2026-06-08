Forbes Pre-School is celebrating a decade of supporting local children and families, marking 10 years of growth, inclusion and strong community partnerships.

Over the past decade, the preschool has significantly expanded its services and accessibility, ensuring more families in the Forbes community can access early childhood education and support.

One of the major milestones has been the growth of the preschool’s early intervention services. Today, families can access a range of allied health professionals through the preschool, including speech pathologists, occupational therapists and keyworkers, helping children receive specialised support close to home.

The preschool has also become an important hub for family wellbeing in the community. Local child and family health nurses now run a weekly pop in clinic, while mothers’ groups are also supported through the preschool.

“When we first built the preschool, we had one community space,” the Director said. “Now we have four spaces that support local services to engage with families.”

The Director believes the preschool’s long term success comes down to the strong relationships it has built across the community.

“The biggest factor in our success is our relationships and partnerships within the community,” the Director said. “Everyone is welcome and everyone belongs.”

Looking ahead, Forbes Pre School has ambitious plans to continue supporting local children and families for many years to come.

“Our next project is the upgrade of the Nelson Park tennis courts to create a usable space for all children in our community to learn, play and thrive,” the Director said.

As Forbes Preschool celebrates this important milestone, its focus remains firmly on creating inclusive spaces where children and families feel connected, supported and valued.