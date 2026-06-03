Forbes Preschool is proudly celebrating a major milestone - 10 years in its purpose built preschool building while also recognising a rich history of early childhood education and community connection spanning generations in Forbes.

The origins of the preschool date back to 1956, when local community members identified a need for a dedicated early childhood service.

A public meeting in 1957 led to the formation of a management committee, strong community fundraising, and the establishment of a purpose-built service.

Forbes Preschool officially opened in 1958 and has been supporting local children and families ever since.

In 2009, current Director Amy Shine began leading the service, bringing a strong focus on growth, inclusion and early intervention.

A successful grant application in 2012 enabled the redevelopment of the preschool, leading to the construction of the modern purpose-built facility that officially opened in 2016.

This building has now reached its 10-year anniversary and has become much more than an early learning space.

It is a place of belonging, connection and community, supporting generations of children through their earliest and most important years of development.

Today, Forbes Preschool provides accessible, affordable and high-quality early childhood education for children aged three to five years.

The service also employs and works alongside a range of allied health professionals, supporting early intervention needs within the community and strengthening access to vital developmental supports in a familiar, child-friendly environment.

The preschool has further expanded its role as a community hub, with dedicated spaces for visiting allied health professionals and community health services, ensuring families can access integrated support where and when they need it.

Over the past decade in its current building, the preschool has continued to grow through strong partnerships with families, local organisations and support services.

Staff remain committed to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment where every child is supported to learn, grow and thrive.

As the preschool proudly shares, “Everyone is welcome, everyone belongs.”

To celebrate this milestone, Forbes Preschool is inviting current and past families, friends and community members to a special 10-year birthday celebration.

The event will feature a jumping castle, games, balloons, chocolate crackles and a range of fun activities for the whole family.

A donation at entry will be appreciated, with proceeds supporting Little Wings.

As Forbes Preschool celebrates this milestone, it continues to honour its vision of being a holistic hub for children and families, bringing together education, health and community to give every child the best possible start in life.