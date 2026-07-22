Club Forbes is giving members the chance to drive away in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid, with the promotion now underway and the first monthly finalist draw taking place on Sunday 26 July at 7pm.

The promotion is simple. On the last Sunday of every month, 20 members will be drawn as finalists.

From those 20 finalists, one lucky member will immediately win $1000 cash.

The remaining finalists don't miss out either.

Every monthly finalist automatically progresses to the major draw.

Over seven monthly draws, a total of 140 finalists will qualify for the grand finale on Sunday 31 January 2027, when one finalist will win the brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid.

Members can earn entries in a number of ways.

Spend $20 or more on food and beverages, purchase $20 or more in bingo or raffle tickets, renew your membership, become a new member, or simply swipe your membership card at the kiosk to receive a random entry ticket.

Club Forbes CEO Peter Gasson said the promotion is another way the club is rewarding members for supporting their local club.

"We wanted to create a promotion that gives members plenty of opportunities to win," Mr Gasson said.

"Every month, 20 members will become finalists, one person will walk away with $1000 cash, and all finalists will have the chance to win the Suzuki Fronx Hybrid at the major draw. It's a promotion that rewards our regular members while creating excitement throughout the second half of the year."

The Suzuki Fronx Hybrid combines modern styling, fuel-efficient hybrid technology and the latest safety features, making it one of the most sought-after compact SUVs on the market.

If you're not already a member, now is the perfect time to join.

Membership gives you access to promotions, member pricing, entertainment, raffles and exclusive rewards throughout the year.

Key Dates:

- First finalist draw: Sunday 26 July 2026 – 7pm

- Monthly draws: Last Sunday of every month at 7pm

- 20 finalists drawn each month

- One monthly finalist wins $1000 cash

- All finalists progress to the major draw

- Major Draw: Sunday 31 January 2027

- One finalist will drive away in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

Visit Club Forbes today, start earning entries and you could be our next monthly winner-or the member driving home in a brand-new Suzuki Fronx Hybrid.