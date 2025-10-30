Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Christine Little
News

Local talent shines in 40th School Spectacular

News

Tyne continues his winning way in battle for Deacon Dwyer trophy

News

Get those entries in! Christmas Tree Festival opens Friday December 1

News

'Distance doesn't prevent kindness' as Queensland club donates to flood victims

News

Another $27k raised thanks to hundreds of very generous Trundle Pink Night supporters

News

Bogan Gate Pub the public's most favourite in the state

News

Expect big things at first Trundle ABBA Festival in four years

News

Not forgotten: Communities gather for Police Remembrance Day

News

GC McCabe's legacy to live on through the buildings in Parkes and Forbes

News

Drivers continue to ignore warnings and drive with drugs in their system