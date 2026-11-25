Major upgrades to key flood-prone roads around Forbes will begin this month as part of a nearly $13 million program aimed at improving the shire’s ability to withstand future flood events. The jointly funded state and federal government project will deliver road, pavement and culvert upgrades on several important transport routes that were affected during the 2022 floods. Work on the first stage began on South Condobolin Road, where four larger culverts will be installed and pavement improvements carried out, in late October. The improvements have been designed to keep the road open longer at the 17 Mile and 21 Mile reserves, and to open it more quickly as waters recede. Crews will then start upgrades on Henry Lawson Way, Pinnacle Road and Waugan Road. A final stage, expected to begin in early 2027, will focus on flood-proofing Wirrinya Road through the upgrade of five culverts and associated pavement works. The projects are being funded through the Regional Transport Resilience Fund and the reconstruction of essential public assets under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Forbes Shire Council mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the 2022 floods highlighted vulnerabilities in several important transport links. The council lobbied for funding to not only repair but to improve the roads after key roads west were cut over a three month period in the 2022 floods. “These betterment projects are about learning from that experience and investing in infrastructure that is stronger and more resilient,” Mayor Miller said. “Rather than simply replacing what was damaged, we have an opportunity to improve these roads and floodways so they can better withstand future events and help keep our communities connected and supported.” Member for Orange Phil Donato said reliable road access was critical for regional communities during flood events. “This investment will strengthen key roads around Forbes, improve access for residents and businesses, and help our community withstand future floods,” Mr Donato said in a statement. NSW Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin, who visited Forbes and Eugowra last weekend, said the upgrades were about more than repairing damaged infrastructure. “Flood recovery is more than simply repairing damaged roads and facilities – it’s about restoring long-term confidence and ensuring that families, primary producers, and local businesses remain connected when extreme weather strikes,” Ms Saffin said in a statement. NSW Minister for Roads and Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said the 2022 floods had cut off roads and isolated communities across the region. “These upgrades will strengthen key transport links, improve access during floods and help keep communities connected during extreme weather events,” Ms Aitchison said in a statement. Federal minister for emergency management Kristy McBain said the works showed the benefits of different levels of government working together on infrastructure projects. Ms McBain said the federal government was committed to supporting regional communities recovering from natural disasters while improving resilience for future events. Senator for New South Wales Deborah O’Neill said the Forbes community had shown resilience during the 2022 floods and the lengthy recovery period that followed. “This investment in transport infrastructure is essential for the people of Forbes, and all Australians who benefit from the produce that travels through this key town,” Senator O’Neill said in a statement.