The sounds of the shearing shed will echo across the 150th Forbes Show as competitors test both craftsmanship and speed at the Ben Hall Shears.

Forbes is on the 2026 Sports Shear NSW circuit with competition for both shearing and wool handling here as part of this year's milestone Show.

Ben Hall Shears Association Inc. President Krystal Proudfoot said about 50 entries had been received more than a week out from the event.

The competitions are designed to be a true test of craftsmanship, and a genuine reflection of the skills used in the sheds every day.

Sports Shear New South Wales is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation committed to showcasing and supporting the incredible talent within the Australian shearing and wool handling industry.

The shearing competition is focussed not only on speed but on technique, quality, consistency, and animal welfare, seeking out someone who can shear fast, clean, and respectfully.

There are 15 judges who will rotate through duty on the day, watching competitors to ensure the clip is taken off clean, Krystal said.

Another eight judges, as well as timekeepers, will oversee the wool handling competitions.

In wool handling, competitors are judged on everything from preparation to their throw, their fleece preparation right through to the cleanliness of the board and floor, Krystal said.

Again, it's about showcasing and honing the skills that are needed in the nation's woolsheds and a great development opportunity for those in the industry looking to lift their skill level.

The Ben Hall Shears abuzz with competition.

Sports Shear competitions start with novice and progress through intermediate and open sections, providing a platform for the next generation of shearers as well as recognising excellence in seasoned competitors.

But there'll also be a chance to test those old-time skills at this historic show with a competition for blade shearing, so make sure you walk up to Ben Hall Shears to check it out.

Whether you're connected to the wool industry or curious, the Ben Hall Shears will be a busy corner of the showground and it all makes for a great display.

The shed will be alive with the buzz of clippers, fleece and friendly competition from 8am through the day and there'll be a coffee van and canteen handy.

Can you help?

The shearing and wool handling events could still really use some volunteers, including for tasks like time keeping.

If you can help out, they would love you to come along early on the day and put your hand up.

These competitions are supported by major sponsor Forbes Shire Council Central West Livestock Exchange.