You know what makes the Show a lot more fun? Being part of it!

And there really is a section for everyone from flowers to fleece, LEGO to mosaics, arts and cooking.

Schedules and tickets are available at the show office, at the showground, and the Forbes Handicraft Centre.

Just a few of the competitions available include:

Mosaics - There are plenty of options in the Open Section, including: house numbers; stepping stones; garden items; welcome signs; hanging designs; or small tables.

Enter any mosaic item in the Junior or High School Age sections.

One important rule for 2026 - entries must not have been entered in previous years, it’s time to show us something new.

Fruit and veg - Have a look around the garden – your next Show entry might already be growing.

For something a little different there is a best decorated pumpkin section this year: paint it or turn it into your favourite character.

You can use a bought pumpkin or one that you’ve grown, it’s the decoration that’s being judged.

There are sections for oranges, lemons, mandarins and other fruit; pumpkins; cabbage, lettuce and silverbeet; broccoli and cauliflower; root vegetables; and fresh herbs.

You can enter collections of fruit and vegetables, and the largest or most unusual fruit or vegetable.

There are also Junior and School classes, including collections of produce and herbs.

Entries can be dropped off Wednesday 9 September from 12pm–6pm, or by 10am Thursday of Show week.

Flowers - Got a garden blooming at home? Bring a little piece of it along to the Show.

Sections include:

Cut flowers: Daffodils, daisies, freesias, iris, orchids, pansies, violets and plenty more

Growing plants: Flowering pots, foliage plants, ferns, succulents, orchids, bonsai and more

There are also native plants, flowering shrubs and collections – and don’t forget the children’s flower section.

Show-goers five years and under can enter a floral saucer or arrangement in an eggcup.

Years K–2 can arrange a floral saucer, nature necklace, or arrangement in a teapot.

Years 4 to 6 are encouraged to enter a floral saucer, nature necklace, or arrangement in an unusual container.

Exhibits can be delivered to the Pavilion Wednesday from 12pm–6pm or Thursday from 8am–9.45am.

Cooking - The cooking section has something for just about everyone, whether you’re a seasoned show baker or entering for the very first time.

Cakes and slices; sourdough, breads and damper; muffins, scones and pikelets; ANZAC biscuits; brownies and rocky road – or just enter an afternoon tea plate.

The workplace challenge is back, get your workmates together and battle it out for bragging rights.

There’s a men’s only challenge, with a cinnamon teacake the cake of choice.

Plus, the ASC NSW Rich Fruit Cake Competition is back, with the local winner progressing to Group judging.

Entries must be delivered by 10am Thursday of the Show.

Love Lego? Show us what you can build.

Spaceships, farms, houses, trucks, animals, wild inventions, they’re all welcome at the show.

There are sections for: Under school age; five to eight years; nine to 12 years; 13–18 years; and open.

Fine arts - With classes covering drawing, painting, still life, abstract and modern art, landscapes, portraits, animal and bird studies, miniatures and more there is something for everyone.

There are also plenty of junior sections, so make sure the young artists get creating too.

Entries to the Showground Wednesday 9 September | 12pm–6pm or by 10am Thursday 10 September

Photography - Got a great shot sitting in your camera roll? Now’s the time to print it out and enter it.

There are loads of categories to choose from, including: landscapes and waterscapes; rural scenes; local events and scenes; people and portraits; animals; floral; and black and white.

There’s a special section this year for Forbes Show over the past 150 years, plus there are separate Open, Junior and School sections, so photographers of all ages can have a go.

Deliver your entries to the Showground Wednesday 9 September | 12pm–6pm or before 10am Thursday 10 September.

Dairy and produce - Got fresh eggs, homemade butter, honey, cream or even a batch of homemade soap?

Forbes Show has plenty of classes to enter, including hen, duck and quail eggs, fresh table butter, cream, honey and homemade soap.

Junior handicraft - With classes for different age groups, plus dedicated special needs classes, there are plenty of opportunities for our young exhibitors to get involved.

Bookmarks, knitting, crochet, metalwork, woodwork, pottery, jewellery, diamond dots.

Ag produce - It’s time to show off what our district can produce, from wheat, barley, oats and maize to oil seeds, alternative crops, small seeds, green sheaves, hay and more.

The wool section is back for the 2026 Forbes Show, with classes for Merino, Crossbred and Dual Purpose fleeces, along with a Highest Commercial Value class.

Fleeces are to be delivered to Bryton Wool, Lower Rankin Street, Forbes, by 5pm Wednesday 9 September.

But even on Show day, you can join in the fun and you might even be a winner.

Young Show people - Nominations for the young show people awards are taken on the day and there are new categories this year:

Miss Teenage Young Woman - entrants aged 13 to 17 years

Miss Junior Young Woman - Entrants aged 9-12 years

Little Miss Young Woman - Entrants aged 4-8 years

Miss Tiny Tots - Entrants aged 3 years and under

Master Stockman - Entrants aged 4 - 8 years

Little Stockman - Entrants aged 3 years and under

Names will be taken in front of the secretary's office about 11.30am on Saturday.

Judging is to commence at midday starting with Miss Teenage, then miss Junior, then the younger sections.

Winners will be announced immediately, with the winners to receive a gift box of goodies.

Pet show - Has your furry friend got the waggiest tail or or the best trick?

Bring them along to the Show on Saturday and be part of the pet show!

Categories for your doggos are: cutest; tallest; smallest; waggiest tail or stumpy tail; best leg lifter or squatter; best trick; best outfit; best dog / owner look-alike.

For other pets, the categoriest are: cutest; smallest / tiniest; largest; most unusual.

Entries are taken at 1pm next to the grandstand, with judging to commence at 1.30pm.

You're all invited to be part of the Oscar Arthur pet parade in front of the grandstand at the completion of the pet show.

Dog high jump - Can your four-legged friend scale fences with ease? There's an event for them!

The dog high jump is at 2.30pm on Saturday, and organisers are calling on canines of all shapes and sizes to be part of it.

This event is free to enter and there are two classes: under 30cm at the shoulder and over 30cm.

Entries at the secretary's office by midday on Saturday.