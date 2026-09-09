150th Forbes Show to shine

A rich history of community spirit, agriculture and family fun will be celebrated this weekend at the 150th Forbes Show. Over two big days, the show will feature country show favourites and entertainment for the whole family including what's promised to be a huge fireworks display Friday night. President Wayne Downes says the volunteer committee has spent months preparing for the milestone celebration, bringing together a packed entertainment program including All Star Wrestling, Outback Stockman Lachie Cosser and a reptile show. Livestock and pavilion competitions, working dogs, horse events all return to Forbes Showground - and sideshow alley is already looking busy with rides and attractions arriving in town. While the entertainment will draw crowds, agriculture also remains at the heart of the event with shearing and wool handling competitions, beef cattle judging and junior judging competitions all featuring across the weekend. Mr Downes' encouragement to all is to come along and be part of it. Friday night's official opening will see the sashing of our 2026 Young Woman and performances by Kristen's Dance Studio before the fireworks at 8.30pm. Long-time volunteer Norm Haley encouraged residents to get involved, whether by exhibiting, volunteering or coming along to enjoy the festivities. He is one of a number of PA and H Association members who have dedicated decades to the show and love it. "It's a showcase of Forbes and district because it's a very prosperous district as far as cropping and livestock," Mr Haley said. Community entries, from the Lego to the grains, art and photography to fleece, bring it all to life. "We encourage everybody to exhibit at the show, which makes the show," he said. "It shows a lot of hidden talent." Businesses and machinery put on excellent displays, with so much in one space for the whole community to explore. The PA and H Association love to see all generations participating in and enjoying the show - and also welcome those who can lend a hand or bring their ideas for future shows. It really is a family show. "We have really excelled to try and make this a spectacular 150th show," Mr Haley said. Special feature inside today's Advocate - pages 13 to 20 Get your tickets online ahead of the show: A two-day pass is $20 per person online or $50 a family (two adults, three children) through 123tix.com.au