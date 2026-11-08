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$1.76m for SoilCQuest to help region build healthier soils

<p>SoilCQuest founder and executive director Guy Webb and Dr Adam O\\'Toole. PHOTO: SoilCQuest</p>\\n
<p>SoilCQuest founder and executive director Guy Webb and Dr Adam O\\'Toole. PHOTO: SoilCQuest</p>\\n

SoilCQuest founder and executive director Guy Webb and Dr Adam O'Toole. PHOTO: SoilCQuest

Forbes-based research institute wins NSW Government funding
November 8, 2026 • 06:00

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