The Trundle Children’s Centre celebrated its 50th anniversary in style on 16 May, hosting the Golden Years, Bright Futures Ball at the Trundle Memorial Hall.

More than 170 tickets were sold, with guests from Trundle and surrounding districts enjoying a colourful evening of live music from the Jess Holland Band, pizzas from Smokin Croc, and an entertaining auction conducted by Adam Chudleigh of McCarron Cullinane Chudleigh Dobell.

Organised by the centre’s fundraising committee, the event was held to support plans for a new childcare centre, with preliminary figures indicating the ball raised about $50,000 towards the project.

The Golden Years, Bright Futures Ball at the Trundle Memorial Hall was a night to remember. The Golden Years, Bright Futures Ball at the Trundle Memorial Hall in May was a very special night in more ways than one, as explained by Trundle Children's Centre director Sarah Kilby. The Golden Years, Bright Futures Ball was bright and full of energy. Dressing to the occasion were Ash Farrar. Ash Finn and Meg Ridges (all left) and Parkes Shire deputy mayor Marg Applebee and Luke Clune. The Golden Years, Bright Futures Ball at the Trundle Memorial Hall was a night to remember. Georgia Watt, Adam Cudleigh and Ben Kerin during the fundraising auction.

The Trundle Children’s Centre extends its sincere thanks to major sponsors C&M Civil Earthworks, Kincora Copper, MCC Chudleigh and Dobell, Goodsell Group, and the many local businesses, families, friends and community members who contributed through donations, auction items, raffle prizes and volunteer support.

The centre is also grateful for the ongoing support of the Trundle Progress Association, Trundle Services and Citizens Club, Adavale Resources, Parkes Shire Council and the wider community.

Thanks to this collective effort, the project is approaching the $200,000 community contribution required before government funding can be released.

Overall $80,000 has been raised so far and combined with a $100,000 contribution from the Trundle Progress Association, the total currently sits at $180,000.

Fundraising efforts will continue over the next 12 months, with a further minimum of $120,000 needed to fund landscaping, roadworks for safe bus access and new furniture for the proposed centre.