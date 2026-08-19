Veterans and community members have come together to honour the courage, service and sacrifice of those who served in the Vietnam War and commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

Locals gathered at the Cenotaph for the service on Tuesday 18 August.

RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones spoke of the lives lost and those wounded in Vietnam - and added that many more suffered and continue to suffer as a result of their service.

"It was a war, though undeclared, that Australia did not seek but they were young, proud, determined and confident," he said.

"They had wonderful qualities and values taught to them by a previous generation who had also seen war."

Australians were involved in many engagements in Vietnam from 1966 through to 1971.

"We must never forget the price that our Vietnam veterans paid for their service," Mr Jones said.

Tuesday marked 60 years since the Battle of Long Tan.

On that day, soldiers from D Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, faced overwhelming odds and engaged a much larger Viet Cong and North Vietnamese force in a rubber plantation near Long Tan, in Phuoc Tuy Province, South Vietnam.

After three hours of intense fighting in difficult conditions, 18 Australians were killed and 24 were wounded.

"The bravery, tenacity and sacrifice the Australian and New Zealand soldiers in the Battle of Long Tan is remembered as one of the Vietnam War's defining moments," Mr Jones said.

"The battle has come to symbolise the Australians' involvement in Vietnam War and the date will be forever remembered as Vietnam Veterans Day."

With the Club Forbes jeep on Vietnam Veterans day were young Dean, Greg Ridge from the board of directors and CEO Peter Gasson.

NSW Minister for Veterans David Harris said Vietnam Veterans' Day would provide an opportunity to recognise not only those who served on the battlefield, but also the families, loved ones and communities who supported them during and after the conflict.

He said 18 August was an opportunity for Australians to pause, remember and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a generation of Australians who served, and their families.

“The Battle of Long Tan stands as a powerful reminder of the service and sacrifice of diggers during the Vietnam War – a conflict that spanned more than a decade and saw Australians serve on land, in the air and at sea," he said.

“On this 60th anniversary, we honour all who served, remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and acknowledge the lasting impact of their service. We will remember them.”