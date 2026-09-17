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Police and Courts

$600k worth of contraband in two vans seized

<p>Police seized $266,000 worth of illicit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes from a van near Bathurst last Friday. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n
<p>Police seized $266,000 worth of illicit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes from a van near Bathurst last Friday. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n

Police seized $266,000 worth of illicit cigarettes, tobacco and vapes from a van near Bathurst last Friday. PHOTOS: NSW Police

More than $600,00 worth of contraband has been seized by police during two separate van stops
September 17, 2026 • 03:34

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