Ebony Falconer has been sashed Bedgerabong Show's 2026 Young Woman at a milestone event for the community.

Bedgerabong this year celebrated its 70th Show but also 150 years of its local school and special guest opening the show was long-time teacher Dot Noakes.

"Our school has educated generations of local children, while our show has brought families and neighbours together," Mrs Noake said.

"Both are a wonderful reflection of the strength and spirit of this community.

"I feel very fortunate to have spent so much of my life here and to see so many people gathered today to celebrate our history."

Mrs Noakes has been a member of the PA and H Association for many years with her late husband Ron, who served as president for about 15 years.

"I remember in 1974 and 1975, when the Show Society was experiencing financial hardship, we used the school's Gestetner machine to manually produce the show schedules and save some money," she said.

"That story sums up Bedgerabong quite well.

"When something needs to be done, everyone pitches in and finds a way."

Owen Collier of Bedgerabong with the 1965 John Deere 4020 he has helped restore. Steve Wallder, O’Connors Forbes with Ken Cary of Bedgerabong and Scott Wallder from Condobolin at the car display. Alec Collier and Joe Noble at the tractor display at the show. 2026 Bedgerabong Show 2026 Bedgerabong Show Paul Doust, Deirdre Brown and Robyn Doust. Winner of the Large Dog Jump Red was the only dog to jump 1.85m, with owner Josh Bailey of Forbes. Nicki Curnow holding Red and Jane Radburn with Alice. Lilly Eagles of Forbes on Milly. Brooke Howarth with Charlie, Prudence and Tommie Bailey. The Bedgerabong Public School Marimba Troupe. Issy Birch, Kendra and Gabriel Savage and Daisy Birch. Phil Moran with Elijah and Wendy Darcy. Indi Acheson on the bungee trampoline. Ryan Rosenbaum of Corrinella with a Bearded Dragon from WOW Reptiles sitting on his hat. Show goers loved the dodgem cars.

Mrs Noakes had the honour of declaring the Show open.

"Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to organise today and to all those who continue to support our school, our show and our community," she said.

While the day was a little cool, there were some outstanding entries across all sections of the show as well as the school's 150th anniversary memorabilia to browse.

Young show-goers enjoyed testing their skills on the bungee trampolines and took time selecting their showbags, and show-goers of all ages enjoyed the dodgem cars.

Car displays, livestock entries, dogs and equestrian events all added up to a great show before it all wrapped up with the fireworks viewed from the warmth around the champion fire buckets.