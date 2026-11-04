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A career of care honoured for our allied health leader of the year

<p>Amanda Prince was recognised as Western NSW Local Health District allied health leader of the year and presented with her award by director of allied health Angela Firth and chief executive Mark Spittal. </p>\\n
<p>Amanda Prince was recognised as Western NSW Local Health District allied health leader of the year and presented with her award by director of allied health Angela Firth and chief executive Mark Spittal. </p>\\n

Amanda Prince was recognised as Western NSW Local Health District allied health leader of the year and presented with her award by director of allied health Angela Firth and chief executive Mark Spittal.

Occupational therapist Amanda Prince recognised at Western NSW Local Health District awards
November 4, 2026 • 02:00

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