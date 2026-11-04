A career of care honoured for our allied health leader of the year

Occupational therapist Amanda Prince has been named Western NSW Local Health District Allied Health Leader of the Year. For Ms Prince, who works across Forbes and Parkes hospitals as part of Lachlan Health Service, the award was made even more special because the nomination came from her own team. "I was very, very honoured to be recognised and nominated," she said. The award acknowledges not only her leadership over the past three years as Lachlan Health Service's senior occupational therapist, but also a career spanning almost 30 years in Forbes and Parkes. In her current role Ms Prince oversees the operational management of the occupational therapy service, supporting staff, coordinating service delivery and helping ensure patients receive high-quality care. She leads a team of seven clinicians who work alongside nursing and medical staff to help people maintain or regain independence in everyday life. “We are supporting people to achieve the things that often they really would want to do,” she said. That can mean helping someone return home from hospital safely, preparing meals independently, showering without assistance, or reconnecting with family, friends and their wider community. “We have a philosophy of trying to achieve maximum independence so people can try to do things by themselves without needing to have someone help them,” Ms Prince said. The service works with people of all ages, from children with developmental delays through to older residents experiencing frailty or recovering from illness and injury. The role centres on identifying barriers and finding practical solutions, whether that's through adaptive equipment, new ways of completing tasks, or strategies to manage symptoms such as pain, fatigue or breathlessness. It's a profession that demands both creativity and problem-solving, and one Ms Prince continues to enjoy. "We are what's called generalists, so we do a bit of everything," she said. A typical day might begin on the hospital ward, helping patients prepare for discharge, before shifting to a paediatric group session focused on helping children get ready for school. Ms Prince graduated from the University of Sydney 31 years ago and began her career in Gunnedah before moving to the Forbes and Parkes region, where she has remained. Interestingly, occupational therapy wasn't always part of the plan. While finishing school Ms Prince applied to the course to study alongside a friend at Sydney University and while she knew little about the role it's worked out beautifully. “I probably wouldn’t have it any other way," Ms Prince says now. At the heart of their work is a commitment to helping people achieve the outcomes that matter most to them, a goal shared by the entire occupational therapy team. “The team are great,” Ms Prince said. “Everybody is committed, they’re passionate. "They work really hard to make things as easy and smooth to get that outcome for the client as much as they can." Ms Prince said rural healthcare had proven a rewarding career and was something she encouraged others to consider - they have four to five students every year in the service to encourage them to come to the country. “I could never imagine myself working in the metro area, to be honest,” she said. The award was presented in Orange during a district event showcasing allied health projects and presentations from across the region. As part of the recognition, Ms Prince received the opportunity to attend the national Rural and Remote Allied Health Conference - an experience she's looking forward to.