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A celebration 75 years in the making

<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members are ready to give an ICONIC performance as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Society, starting this weekend. PHOTOS: Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members are ready to give an ICONIC performance as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Society, starting this weekend. PHOTOS: Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society</p>\\n

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society members are ready to give an ICONIC performance as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Society, starting this weekend. PHOTOS: Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society

Celebrating 75 years of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society, the ICONIC performance hits the stage
October 15, 2026 • 07:03

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