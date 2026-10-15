A celebration 75 years in the making

The stage is set, the performers are ready and Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is preparing to celebrate 75 years of community theatre in spectacular style. This weekend The Little Theatre will come alive with ICONIC, a musical celebration bringing together generations of local performers to honour the Society’s rich history and the thousands of people who have helped shape it. Featuring more than 60 performers, ranging from enthusiastic young talents to familiar faces who have graced the stage for decades, ICONIC promises an unforgettable journey through some of musical theatre’s most beloved productions. Audiences will enjoy 32 songs from 32 different musicals, including favourites from Les Misérables, Wicked, Annie, Mamma Mia!, Chicago, The Lion King, Frozen, Grease, Billy Elliot and many more. Joseph Tanswell (centre) leads his T-Birds in a lightning performance from Grease, the classic 1970s musical set in the 1950s. But what makes this production particularly special, its president and long-serving director Lyn Townsend said, is the people behind it. "For 75 years, since its official reformation in 1951, Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society has been much more than a place to perform," she said. "It has been a place where lifelong friendships are formed, confidence is discovered, talents are nurtured and generations come together through a shared love of theatre. "ICONIC captures that spirit, with performers of all ages sharing the stage in a celebration of music, memories and community." The concert is also an opportunity to recognise the countless volunteers, performers, musicians, directors, backstage crews and supporters whose dedication has kept local theatre alive in Parkes for so many years. Audiences will enjoy 32 songs from 32 different musicals in ICONIC. Lyn's involvement with the Society has been life-long, first stepping on stage at 15 as a member of Fagin's (played by Bill Jayet) gang in Oliver 42 years ago. She's been directing for 25 of those years and has had the pleasure of watching her own daughter Gracie become part of the M&D family since she was eight. She is still choreographing productions, travelling from Orange where she now lives, and has stepped-up to co-direct ICONIC with her mother. READ MORE: Exhibition part of M&D's 75th celebrations With a wonderful mix of showstopping numbers, heartfelt ballads and familiar favourites, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. ICONIC opens this Saturday 17 October at The Little Theatre in Parkes, with performances across two weekends. "Come along, celebrate the memories, enjoy the music and be part of a very special milestone in Parkes’ theatrical history," Lyn said. "75 years. 32 musicals. Generations of talent. One ICONIC celebration!" Tickets are available at www.parkesmandd.com.au.