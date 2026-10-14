A helping hand returned for local SES volunteers

A great partnership between Forbes community groups was highlighted this week when the Forbes Business Chamber presented a donation to the local SES unit. The chamber has presented the SES unit with a $500 donation after the unit's volunteers donated their time to support the 2025 Christmas carnival. NSW SES expertise and support with road closures and practical aspects of the carnival is invaluable, the chamber's secretary Emma Gaffney said. Local SES controller Roc Walshaw said it's all about a community effort and the unit often helps other community groups. "That's part of our role here is helping the community," he said. Save the date because the popular Christmas carnival returns Friday 11 December bringing late-night shopping, food options and family fun to Forbes' town centre from 5pm – 9pm.