Club Forbes has proudly secured a genuine piece of history - a fully restored 1943 WWII Willys Jeep, now on display in the Club’s foyer.

This isn’t just a static exhibit, it’s a working, roadworthy vehicle that brings history to life and strengthens the club’s connection to its service heritage.

The Willys Jeep is one of the most recognisable vehicles of World War II and Korea.

Built tough, simple, and reliable, it became essential across all fronts - moving troops, equipment, and messages under some of the harshest conditions imaginable.

Owning an original 1943 model gives Club Forbes a direct, authentic link to that period.

Importantly, this jeep won’t just sit behind a rope.

Because it is fully operational, it will play a key role in ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day services.

Seeing and hearing the vehicle in motion adds a level of authenticity that connects people more deeply to the significance of these occasions.

Beyond commemorations, the jeep will be used across the community.

Plans include local events, school engagement, and displays that give younger generations a clearer understanding of the sacrifices made by those who served.

It creates a hands-on way to keep these stories relevant.

In the foyer, the jeep becomes a focal point.

Members and visitors can get up close, take a moment, and reflect. It’s a reminder of service, mateship, and resilience - values that still matter today.

This is more than a purchase.

It’s a long-term commitment by Club Forbes to honour the past while actively engaging the community in remembering it.