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A moment of patience makes the difference: Council

<p>Forbes Shire Council\\'s Jamie Dukes and Mick Collits. PHOTO: Council</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Shire Council\\'s Jamie Dukes and Mick Collits. PHOTO: Council</p>\\n

Forbes Shire Council's Jamie Dukes and Mick Collits. PHOTO: Council

Council has partnered with SARAH Group to acknowledge 9 November as road worker remembrance day
November 5, 2026 • 06:00

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