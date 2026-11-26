As confetti burst from the stage in a fitting finale, Parkes Christian School students dazzled its audiences over three nights last Thursday, Friday and Saturday with an Performance Extravaganza. It featured two one-act plays, Fish Tales and The Emerald Heist, and a production of High School Musical Jr, and tickets were in high demand. Two of the three shows were sold out, after the Saturday show was added to the schedule early on. High School Musical Jr lead by Victor Ilechukwu (centre) who was the main character Troy Bolton. Scene from Fish Tales. The Friday evening show sold out a few weeks before students took to the stage, and by 1.13pm on Saturday there was just one ticket left, selling a few hours later. "We released more tickets [that] morning to try and keep up with demand," Parkes Christian School reported on social media Saturday afternoon. "Thank you to everyone who has supported this production and made it such a great experience for the kids." High School Musical Jr was directed by teacher Greg Ballantyne, who said directing the production has been one of his highlights of the year. Students were praised for their "incredible collection of performances". "Absolutely hilarious and heartfelt, with such a talented group of students," said one reviewer, a former student and stage performer herself, Angelique Bland. Here are some more of the moments our photographer Jenny Kingham captured on opening night. Hank, Simone, Rachel, Ariat and Billie attended opening night of Parkes Christian School's Performance Extravaganza. Curdie, Claire, Amy and Lucy Butler were spotted in the audience of Performance Extravaganza. Georgia Mayo with Clare and Emma Amery on opening night. Vic Billsborough, Max and Molly Betland, Harry, Zoe, Ngaire and Hunter Billsborough. Liz and Neil Naveau with George and Narelle Ward were looking forward to watching the Performance Extravaganza. Jess, Ella and Ava Denmead were ready to dive into the one-act play Fish Tales. Scene from Fish Tales. Scene from Fish Tales. Scene from Fish Tales. Scene from Fish Tales. Scene from The Emerald Heist. Elle McCutcheon with Heather and Graham McCarthy from Sydney who came to watch their granddaughters perform. The catering team - Mackenzie Lees, Angela Wilson, Carla Greef and Katrina Harris. High School Musical Jr. Aimee Ross and Victor Ilechukwu performing as Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton in High School Musical Jr. Harry Rowbotham as Troy's (Victor Ilechukwu) loyal best friend Chad Danforth sharing his thoughts in this scene. High School Musical Jr. High School Musical Jr. Mila Ballantyne as Ryan Evans and Arabella McCutcheon as Ryan's twin sister Sharpay Evans.