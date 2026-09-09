Social media
Home page>News>A true test of skill at ...
News

A true test of skill at Ben Hall Shears

<p>Shearing and wool handling return to Ben Hall Shears this show.</p>\\n
<p>Shearing and wool handling return to Ben Hall Shears this show.</p>\\n

Shearing and wool handling return to Ben Hall Shears this show.

Sports shear and wool handling competitions return to the 2026 Forbes Show.
September 9, 2026 • 07:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES