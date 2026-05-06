Trundle dazzled hundreds of fans once again as the world's only ABBA Festival made a spectacular return to its original home and the widest main street in NSW on Saturday.

It was all thanks to a very committed and hard working community volunteer group, the Trundle and District Progress Association aided by former locals and original founders Gary and Ruth Crowley.

And what's just as exciting, they have announced this much-loved event will be back in 2027.

The 2026 Trundle ABBA Festival wrapped up in style after nine hours of music, disco dancing, fashion and fun, cementing its reputation as one of regional Australia’s most joyful and vibrant community events.

Organisers described it as a resounding success after the festival couldn't go ahead last year when Parkes Shire Council was unable to continue funding the event.

Crowds travelled from across the Central West and beyond – many attending for the very first time – to experience the magic.

Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Rowen and Aliysha Wykes from Bell River Wines at Wellington with Caroine and Paul Sudholz from Ballarat. Annette Treloar and John Mineeff from Doonside at their first Abba Festival. Shirley Stutchurry and Ann Moon from Lake Macquarie. Terry and Lyndy Bokeyar from Forbes attended the 2026 Trundle ABBA Festival. Jenny McLeod and Chris Leonard loved seeing Dirty Dark Horses perform. Mel ten Cate, Olivia Chambers, Rachael Done, Andi Jones and Tracey Chambers from Parkes. Sharyn and Vanessa Craft from Wollongong. There was a world record attempt for the most people dancing to ABBA music performed by Dirty Dark Horses. ABBA fans came in droves to attend the resurrected Trundle ABBA Festival on Saturday. Trundle's main street was sparkling and grooving as festival goers took part in the world record dance attempt of the most people dancing to ABBA's Dancing Queen. Trundle's main street was sparkling and grooving as festival goers took part in the world record dance attempt of the most people dancing to ABBA's Dancing Queen. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Our girls from Parkes Kelly Spedding, Tricia Trim, Leanne Wright, Kathryn Blackstock, Fiona Glasheen and Ellie O’Donoghue shining bright at the ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival. Fashions of the Trundle ABBA Festival.

From young families to the young at heart, festivalgoers embraced the spirit of the occasion, stepping out in dazzling disco outfits they wouldn’t dare wear anywhere else.

Trundle’s main street was transformed into a sea of sequins, flares and dancing feet, as attendees sang along, laughed and truly danced their troubles away.

President of the Trundle and District Progress Association Peter Kelly said the festival delivered an unforgettable program, with standout performances, infectious energy and a warm, welcoming atmosphere that defines Trundle at its best.

Highlights included the ever-popular world record dance attempt and a stellar musical line-up that kept the crowd moving well into the night.

The ABBA Festival had generous support of regional sponsors and Parkes Shire Council.

I Do, I Do, I Do - 17 couples renewed their wedding vows Abba-style at the festival's renewal of vows officiated by Reverend Craig Bland. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. Craig and Dee Green led the saying of the vows. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. I Do, I Do, I Do wedding vows renewal. Jonah Cosgriff and Kassidy Martin from Evolution Northparkes Operations were spotted at the Trundle ABBA Festival. Rebecca, Bronte and Deanna Mackay at the ABBA Festival. Graham and Karan Savage from Sydney. Anthony Leonard from Dirty Dark Horses with Graeme and Amelia Tanswell of Parkes. Fashions of the Festival Judges Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee and Steve Lindsay. The Money, Money, Money girls Muriel (Tracey), Anna (Laureen) and Frida (Cathy) from the Central Coast. Dayne, Troy, Blake, Jarrad, Deb, Mat and Dan From Currajong Disability Services were happy to be part of the celebration. Mitch and Laura Gascoigne thrilled to be at the Trundle ABBA Festival. Mary Goldsack and Graeme King from Nowra. Margaret Ross, Sharon Howard and Leanne Corry from the South Coast. Best view in the house from the balcony of the Trundle Hotel. Sharing the spirit of the ABBA Festival - Trundle Hotel.

This year’s event was made possible by the dedication of more than 30 community volunteers, who contributed hundreds of hours to bring the festival back to life.

Peter reflected on the importance of the event.

“Events like the ABBA Festival are so important for the economic and social wellbeing of our small community," he said.

"As well as bringing outside income into local businesses, they are part of the glue that bonds us together.

"Working together to achieve a common goal is hard work, but essential for social cohesion.

"A community that works together will stick together – and can play together.”

With such a successful year in the books, excitement is already building for the next celebration.

The Trundle ABBA Festival will return on Saturday, 1 May 2027 – so mark your calendars, start planning your outfits and get ready to do it all again.