Construction has commenced on a new landfill cell at the Forbes Recycling and Waste Facility.

The new cell is a critical component of the facility's long-term waste management strategy and has been designed to provide additional capacity to meet the needs of the growing community while maintaining high environmental standards.

Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the project represents an important investment in essential community infrastructure.

"This project will help secure the future of waste management services in Forbes Shire and ensure we can continue to provide residents and businesses with a reliable and sustainable waste disposal solution," she said.

In important changes for facility users, the former general waste drop-off point located at the top of the hill has now closed.

The general waste drop-off area is now located at ground level.

Council staff are available on site to assist customers and direct vehicles to the appropriate disposal areas - the council encourages users to follow signage, staff instructions and adhere to the site's 10km/h speed limit to ensure a safe and efficient experience.

The new cell is being constructed using modern engineering standards and environmental protection systems to ensure the safe and responsible management of waste across Forbes Shire.

Construction activities include earthworks, installation of liner systems, leachate management infrastructure and associated site works.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2027 and will increase the lifespan of the landfill.