Locals are among those to share their stories in Adaptation Stories - a short film initiative delivered by the NSW Reconstruction Authority.

The film series chronicles the resilience and creativity of communities in the face of natural hazards and changing climate - and it will be screened in Forbes next week.

Among those featured is Eugowra resident Di Garner, who was winched to safety by helicopter during the November 2022 floods.

Mrs. Garner’s story is a testament to the local spirit; despite losing her home, she remained on her property in temporary accommodation to maintain her connection to the land and her community while building a new, flood-resilient home.

NSW Reconstruction Authority Acting Executive Director Disaster Risk Reduction, Louise Shepherd said the stories show how communities are living with and adapting to the threat of natural hazards.

“They display optimism and resilience, showing us all that by working together, communities are stronger and better equipped to reduce risks for people and places," Ms Shepherd said.

“We need to shift the dial to properly focus on adaptation and resilience to ensure communities are better prepared for and can recover better from disasters.

“The stories – from the school community who needed a fire truck to get through floodwaters and a sheep farmer whose family farm has survived decades of floods to the community working to save littoral rainforest threatened by coastal inundation have lessons for all of us."

Each screening will be followed by a Q and A panel session featuring local representatives, ensuring that the unique perspectives of each region are heard and valued.

These conversations will inform the development of Disaster Adaptation Plans, a core responsibility of the Reconstruction Authority, aimed at identifying practical actions to reduce disaster risk and protect people and places.

The tour premieres at the Odeon Cinema in Orange on 31 May before travelling across the state.

The Forbes screening is at Town Hall at 5pm on 3 June. It is free but you do need to register attendance.

The Cabonne screening is at the community centre in Molong on 1 June and Condobolin at the Callara Movie Theatre on 10 June.

Find out more or register online at: https://comms.reconstruction.nsw.gov.au/adaptationstories

“I encourage everyone - young and old, to attend a screening and listen and share your thoughts and ideas, because this conversation is so important," Ms Shepherd said.

Learn more about Disaster Adaptation Plans, including how the community can get involved, at https://www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/nsw-reconstruction-authority/our-work/disaster-adaptation-plans