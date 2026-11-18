Eugowra residents gathered on Saturday to mark four years since the devastating 2022 flood, pausing to remember two lives lost while reflecting on how far the community has come in its recovery. A minute's silence was observed in memory of local residents Diane Smith and Les Vugec, who died during the disaster, as community members, volunteers and government representatives came together. The day also celebrated milestones, including the reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre and the official opening of the renewed Memorial Park, both restored with support from disaster recovery funding. Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the anniversary was both a celebration and a time for reflection. "We'll never forget what happened here, but it's important to celebrate these milestones as well," he said. Mr Gee recalled the chaos that confronted residents and emergency services when floodwaters surged through the village without warning. "There was no notice. People were trapped in trees and on rooftops, and community members immediately sprang into action to save lives," he said. He said the years since had demonstrated the resilience of the community and the determination of residents to rebuild. Looking back on the recovery effort, Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said one of his strongest memories was the way people rallied around each other in the days and weeks after the disaster. "I remember neighbours helping neighbours, volunteers working alongside residents and complete strangers turning up to lend a hand," Cr Beatty said. Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association president Sean Haynes said the flood had changed lives forever, but it had also revealed the strength of the community. “Four years ago today, our town experienced a devastating flood that changed many lives forever,” he said. “Homes and businesses were lost. Infrastructure was destroyed. And for many, the uncertainty and emotional impact extended well beyond that terrible day. “But amidst the devastation, we witnessed something truly special. “We saw neighbours helping neighbours, volunteers giving countless hours, and people, businesses and organisations from across Australia reaching out to support our community. “We saw the very best of Australia. Generosity, compassion and an extraordinary community spirit.” Mr Haynes acknowledged recovery had not always been straightforward, with many residents continuing to face challenges and setbacks. However, he said the reopening of community assets provided an opportunity to recognise how far Eugowra had come. “The projects and initiatives we celebrate today represent much more than buildings, infrastructure and facilities, they represent renewed opportunities, confidence and investment in Eugowra's future,” he said. “On behalf of the community, I sincerely thank all levels of government, recovery organisations, businesses, volunteers and individuals who have contributed to this journey so far.” He said Eugowra could be proud of its people and achievements, as well as excited and confident for the future. “Our story is not defined by flood," he said. “It is defined by how we have responded to it and how we choose to move forward." NSW Minister for Recovery Janelle Saffin acknowledged the pain still associated with the anniversary but also said the community had much to be proud of. "Returning to the Central West four years on from the November 2022 floods, it is moving to see the genuine progress being made right across the region," she said. "Recovery is a marathon, not a sprint, but we are seeing real results - from restored sportsgrounds and parks across Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan, and Parkes, to 160 Resilient Measures grants approved and buybacks progressing."