Artist Lakkari Pitt has been named Forbes' Indigenous Person of the Year for her work to share stories, strengthen cultural connections and honour the knowledge passed down through generations using her artistic talent.

Lakkari was honoured at the Forbes community NAIDOC celebrations at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre on Lake Forbes, event MC Bridie Hughes speaking of her work.

Lakkari is a proud Gamilaroi woman who has called Forbes home for more than 20 years now and her work can now be seen throughout our community, creating spaces that invite people to learn, reflect and connect with culture.

Just a few of her projects include the mural at Forbes High School, the message sticks within the Yarning Circle, the storytelling mural at Forbes North Public School and a collaborative mural created with students at St Laurence's Primary School during National Reconciliation Week.

Attending St Laurence’s and Red Bend from year 3, when her family moved to Forbes, she was always both creative and involved in community.

She paid tribute to her mum Merindah Wilson for her leadership and community involvement - as well as her wider family for their knowledge sharing.

“I’m led by very knowledgeable Aboriginal women and men in my family, they provide me with the stories where we’re from – the creation stories,” Lakkari said.

Her work is also inspired by their experiences, and what she sees on country.

“All of my art focuses on the movement, essence and stories of country,” she said.

Lakkari has worked alongside Forbes Shire Council, local youth and community organisations to create murals at the Forbes Pool and Youth Centre, while also designing the branding and artwork for Yoorana Gunya Family Healing Centre Aboriginal Corporation and Bina Billa.

"Through every brushstroke, she shares culture, celebrates identity and creates opportunities for healing, learning and connection," Bridie said.

"Her generosity in sharing her knowledge and her commitment to strengthening community through art have made a profound impact on the lives of so many people."

Lakkari said receiving the NAIDOC Day award was a real honour.

“This place is very special to me and being able to work with the organisations and the people in Forbes is very very special to me,” Lakkari said.

Jamal Gorman-Barnes has been named Forbes' 2026 Indigenous Person of the Year – Under 18.

In announcing the award, Bridie described Jamal as leading with pride, humility and deep commitment to culture, community and the future of our people.

Jamal has served as a dedicated member of the Junior Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), using their voice to advocate for Aboriginal students and contribute to meaningful change.

He delivers the Acknowledgement of Country in Wiradjuri language at school assemblies, community events and significant occasions whenever called upon - honouring Country and inspiring others to value and embrace the importance of language and culture.

Lillyanne Mason-Spice was named Forbes' Indigenous Sportsperson of the Year.

Mason-Spice first took the field with Forbes Magpies when she was just six years old but her love and talent for rugby league quickly became evident.

She's also had a celebrated rugby league career, representing the Sydney Roosters in the Tarsha Gale Cup, playing in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership final with Wentworth Magpies, and scoring the match-winning try in the 2017 Koori Knockout grand final.

In rugby union, Mason-Spice earnt Australian representative honours in the under 15s and women's, playing for NSW and the ACT Brumbies.