Entries in the 2025 Cabonne Acquisitive Art Prize are now open.

This annual art prize and exhibition aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne, encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region.

Entries are open to all artists who currently live, work, or attend school in the Cabonne local government area.

The major category carries a $5000 prize, with Cabonne Council and Arts Council Cabonne Inc to acquire the winning work. There is a $40 fee to enter this section.

There is also a category for Young Artist Prize for school students attending a school in the Cabonne local government area. Entry in this section is free.

Applications must be completed in full and submitted before the closing date, 16 May 2025.

Full terms and conditions of the prize, with entry forms, are now available on the Cabonne Council website - cabonne.nsw.gov.au - with links published on the Cabonne Council facebook page.

The event is being hosted by the Arts Council Cabonne Inc, and more information regarding prize categories and exhibition should be forwarded to artscouncilcabonne@gmail.com or by calling 0407 623 393.

The exhibition will be open from July 14 to 25.