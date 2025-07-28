“Coming home” is the theme set to inspire writers for this year’s Cabonne Women Writers Open Writing Competition.

Entries of short stories and poetry based on the theme are open through to Sunday, 31 August and Helen Haynes from Cabonne Women Writers says anyone aged 16 years and over from rural Australia can enter.

The competition aims to inspired creativity, connection and story telling across regional communities, and it’s the brainchild of a group of women who meet regularly to encourage each other in that pursuit.

“We enjoy writing and publishing if possible, we just wanted to encourage other people to do the same,” Mrs Haynes said.

“We’re all very enthusiastic about our writing, we enjoy sharing our ideas and encouraging one another – that’s really important.”

Cabonne Women Writers meet every two to three months to have lunch, talk about what they’re writing as well as what they’ve been reading.

The competition, which carries a $300 prize, is really to encourage others to hone their skills as they present something for competition.

The theme of “coming home” gives plenty of scope to inspire poetry and short stories, which are limited to 500 words.

An experienced judge has been appointed to judge this year’s entries, although in previous years members have taken on the task.

If you’re interested in connecting with Cabonne Women Writers, you can email or visit the Cabonne Women Writers facebook page to find out more.

Competition details:

The winning entry will receive a $300 cash prize, with entries judged on originality, interpretation of the theme, and literary quality.

Entry is free and works are limited to 500 words.

Deadline: Sunday, 31 August 2025.

Winner announced: Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Submissions to be emailed with a completed entry form to cabonneww@gmail.com

Entrants must be 16 years and over and live in a rural or remote area.