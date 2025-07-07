From 18 to 23 June the Forbes Town Hall came to life with the music, dance and drama of the Forbes Eisteddfod.

The Eisteddfod saw many talented schools, bands and individuals from around the region showing off their skills.

From dancing to singing, public speaking to drama and mimes everyone had their chance in the spotlight, showing the audience and the judges pieces they have been practicing for months.

From this Saturday, 5 July, our region's young dancers converge on Red Bend Catholic College for the start of the dance part of our local eisteddfod.

It starts with the group dance day, with dance schools from all over the region entered.

For those wanting to come and watch our talented dancers on group day, it's $10 a session or $7 for child/concession.

For the rest of the week, admission is $5 a session for adults, children/concession: $3; or get a day pass for $12 an adult, children/concession: $8.​

A season badge is $35 for adults, or $25 for child / concession (children being five to 12 years).

Forbes Lions will be available at the dance eisteddfod on the day providing a barbecue, including sausage sandwiches, bacon and egg rolls and much more.

Simply Scrumptious will be there throughout the week, from 5 to 12 July, providing a range of meals and drink to suit all your needs.

These include soups, toasted sandwiches, fresh deli sandwiches on homemade foccacia, homemade vegemite scrolls, cinnamon scrolls, ham and cheese buns, fresh juice and hot drinks.