Rural Aid is proud to launch the sixth annual Spirit of the Bush Photo Competition, inviting Australians to share striking images that capture the strength, resilience, and beauty of life on the land.

Running from 14 July to 31 August 2025, the much-loved competition provides a powerful platform for rural and regional Australians to tell their stories through the lens, stories of rugged beauty, resilience and community spirit in the face of hardship.

This year’s competition comes after another challenging season of natural disasters, with floods, fires, and droughts once again testing the resolve of the nation’s rural heartland.

“Every year, we are humbled by the entries we receive, each photo is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of our farming families and communities,” Rural Aid CEO, John Warlters, said.

“The Spirit of the Bush competition is more than a showcase of talent. It’s a reminder of the grit and determination that keeps rural Australia going, even through the toughest of times.”

Entrants are invited to submit a high-resolution, landscape photograph that represents the true Spirit of the Bush.

Photos can be submitted via Instagram or Facebook by tagging @ruralaid in the image and using the hashtag #SOTB2025.

Entries can also be submitted, and the competition terms and conditions can be reviewed via our website at https://www.ruralaid.org.au/spirit-of-the-bush/

A panel of judges will select 10 winning images, each of which will receive a $250 prepaid Visa card. Winners will be announced on 15 September 2025.

Learn more or support at ruralaid.org.au