Australian Boys Choir to perform at St John's

The Australian Boys Choir is coming to Forbes next week, on a tour of regional NSW and Canberra. Their Songs and Stories performance will bring a range of Australian music to St John's Anglican Church on Monday. The choir's artistic director Nick Dinopoulos said the boys were excited to be singing throughout NSW and the ACT again. "Regional touring such an important part of the Australian Boys Choir program," he said. "It's something the choir has always done since the very early days in 1939.” Audiences can expect a musical journey, the program including Lyn Williams' Ferry Me Across the Water, Dulcie Holland's Sailing Time, Benjamin Britten's Missa Brevis in D and Dan Walker's You, Me and the Wide Open Sky. Australian favourites Along the Road to Gundagai and Waltzing Matilda are also featured in the performance. "Singing Australian music is also an extremely important part of what we do, and the boys take real ownership of that," Mr Dinopoulos said. The choir will spend 11 days touring this month, which will also serve as preparation for two weeks they're hoping to spend in Europe next year. "We've been invited to sing in the church in Germany where the composer Bach is buried, which is a huge honour," Mr Dinopoulos said. "His music is incredibly difficult but the boys definitely have the skills.” For its members, the Australian Boys Choir is a wonderful experience in working together as well as the musical and vocal skills they learn. "It’s really the best form of team-work because they are united and non-competitive," Mr Dinopolous said. Senior singer Daniel is happy to be part of it. "I really like the teachers and all the other singers," he said. "It’s nice to be with people who also love music and singing." The concert is at St John's Anglican Church in Court St on Monday 21 September. Doors open 5.15pm, concert starts 5.30pm. Tickets are $25 or free for children 16 years and under online at www.australianboyschoir.com.au/concerts