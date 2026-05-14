The Trundle Children's Centre is having a ball this Saturday night and it’s all to help them build a whole new facility.

And ticket sales have been really strong.

The Golden Years, Bright Futures Fundraising Ball is taking place this Saturday, 16 May at the Trundle War Memorial Hall and centre director Sarah Kilby said it’s shaping up to be a fantastic night.

The dress code is colourful formal and the night will feature live music with Jess Holland Band, photo booth, onsite bar, woodfire pizza, raffle prizes, live auction, and you can bring your own platters (platter bookings are sold out).

It’s for over 18s only and buses will be running from Forbes via Bogan Gate too.

“The whole community is really excited about the ball,” Sarah said.

“We are expecting upwards of 150 people to attend. People are coming from Condobolin, Parkes, Forbes, Bogan Gate and Tullamore to support the night.”

It’s all to fundraise for the construction of their new centre.

Trundle Children's Centre received funding through the Building Early Learning Places Program in 2025 to build a new childcare centre.

But before they can receive any of the government funding, they need to spend $200,000 of their own money on the build, Sarah said.

“Which is a huge outlay for a community operated centre,” she added.

“The ball is our major fundraiser for the build. We also need to raise funds additional to this to pay for furniture, safe bus entry and landscaping.”

The current centre was built in 1954 and is a former bowling club.

It has served the community incredibly well but unfortunately is in an increasing state of disrepair and not big enough to accommodate all the children seeking to attend the centre.

“The centre currently only has two rooms meaning we have to have a large age range from 0-3 in one room, which is not best practice for safety or for programming as there is a huge difference between the development of a four-month-old and a nearly three-year-old,” Sarah said.

The centre will remain in the current building while the new purpose-built preschool is being built next door on an old bowling green.

The old centre will then be demolished.

The new centre will have three rooms, allowing the facility to separate the 0-3 age group.

And the size of the new centre will allow them to increase enrolments from 28 a day to 45 - an additional 17 places opening up to local families.

Tickets are available on the evening but Sarah and her band of volunteers encourage everyone to buy tickets ahead of time.

Tickets are $50 online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/52590/golden-years-bright-futures-fundraising-ball but will increase to $55 at the door.

At the same time locals are also celebrating 50 years of the Trundle Children's Centre.

“We will have photos and other memrobillia on the night, and are excited to welcome back lots of former students, staff and families,” Sarah said.

“If people can't get to the ball but would like to support our bid for a new centre they can purchase raffle tickets online at https://rafflelink.com.au/gybffbr2026.”