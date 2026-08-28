Do you move agricultural machinery, combinations or trucks on the road?

Do you know all the rules and regulations in relation to moving this equipment legally and safely?

Come along to the Parkes Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday 3 September at the Parkes Racecourse to hear from industry experts about what’s required.

The field day is free to attend but registration is required for catering purposes. Use this link to register: https://bit.ly/FieldDays26.

Breakfast commences at 7.30am. The event will run from 8am–11.30am.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor says the event is the final field day in a series that the councils have recently delivered in Forbes and Condobolin.

“Harvest is a very busy time on our roads and regulations do change. So it’s important that you keep up to date with travel requirements and other relevant notices and information," Ms Suitor said.

“This year we will be hearing from NHVR, Transport for NSW and Service NSW.

“We’ll be covering topics such as the National Class 1 Agricultural Notice, the Load Carry Notice, fatigue and record-keeping, the NSW Light Vehicle Agricultural Notice, conditional registration, auxiliary plates, load restraint, harvest trends in 2025 and more.

"The highlight of these events has been the interactive activities, where we have showed participants how to use the quick reference guide for the Class 1 Agricultural Notice to work out what the travel requirements would be for various pieces of agricultural equipment which is on display.

“We’ve also been conducting a weighing display which explains gross vehicle mass and gross combination mass,” Ms Suitor said.

Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, agricultural machinery retailers, transport companies, grain receival sites and relevant associations are encouraged to attend.