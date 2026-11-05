Be the author of library's next chapter

What's your favourite thing about Forbes Library? How could it be made even better? Now is the time to share your thoughts and ideas. Forbes Shire Council, in partnership with Central West Libraries, invites the community to share their feedback about Forbes Library through a new community survey. Feedback from residents will help the council better understand the needs and aspirations of the community and guide future planning. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the survey was an opportunity for the community to have a direct say in the future of this valued community hub. "Our Library belongs to the community, so it's important that the community helps shape its future," Mayor Miller said. "Whether you're a regular visitor, attend our programs, borrow books for the family, or simply have a great idea to share, we want to hear from you. "Your feedback will help us continue delivering a library service that reflects the interests and needs of our community." The survey seeks feedback on current collections, programs, spaces and services, as well as ideas for future improvements and opportunities. Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate, with every response helping to inform the library's future direction. So, if you've ever thought, "It would be great if the Library offered ..." now is your chance to say so. The survey is available online at via Forbes Shire Council's Your Say platform and closes on 5pm, Friday 20 November. Paper surveys can be found at Forbes Shire Council Administration Office at 2 Court Street, or the Forbes Library on Victoria Lane. The survey will take approximately 10 minutes to complete.