Be the author of library's next chapter

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<p>Rhyme time at Forbes library. PHOTO: Council</p>\\n
<p>Rhyme time at Forbes library. PHOTO: Council</p>\\n

Rhyme time at Forbes library. PHOTO: Council

Survey now open for your ideas, feedback for Forbes library
November 5, 2026 • 06:00

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