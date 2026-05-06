The Salvation Army in Central NSW is calling on locals to dig deep and get involved in the Red Shield Appeal this year, raising vital funds to support those in our local region who are doing it tough.

Australia’s largest and longest-running door-knock appeal is in its 62nd year and aims to raise $41 million nationally, which funds life-changing community programs across the country.

Wendy Broome is retiring from her role in Forbes with the Salvos but can attest the need is real in our community - and the community's generosity makes a difference.

In the 39 months Wendy and Judy Brown have been in Forbes, they have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people through the doors of the family store, which offers affordable clothes, toys and books.

They've also seen an increase in the need for assistance - support with fuel costs being the unsurprising recent need for families.

In recent weeks they became so busy they actually emptied the pantry.

They were incredibly grateful they had funding from local donations to restock it - but they'd been too busy to do so.

"We ran out of food in our pantry last week - we had money from the Red Shield Appeal to go buy but we didn't have time to go across the road and buy," Wendy said.

Global uncertainty coupled with further increases in the cost of living is putting incredible strain on individuals and families, Major Bruce Harmer, external communications officer for the Salvation Army in NSW, said.

"We know that many are on the edge of breaking point as they struggle to make ends meet," Major Harmer said.

“That is why we are calling on those in Central NSW to dig deep, get involved in the Red Shield Appeal, and be the hope our community desperately needs right now.”

The funds raised in Central NSW for the Red Shield Appeal will stay in the local community and will be used to meet the needs faced by those who are struggling and need a hand.

“There is no better way to support those doing it tough than by donating or volunteering with us this year," Major Harmer said.

"We can’t do our work in the community without you, so we are calling on people to partner with The Salvation Army this Red Shield Appeal and see the powerful transformation that takes place when we come together to support our fellow Aussies in need."

Look out for the local Salvos accepting donations at Bernardis, Woolworths and Bunnings this month.

The Red Shield Appeal culminates in the Red Shield Weekend (May 30 and 31), and there are a number of ways to get involved throughout the month of May - volunteering by collecting at local shopping centres and other locations, door knocking, online fundraising, organising a collection at your workplace, school or sporting event and making a donation.

The Salvos across the country are aiming to recruit an army of 15,000 volunteers for the Red Shield Appeal this year, so please reach out to your local Salvos to find out more about volunteering opportunities by visiting salvationarmy.org.au/red-shield-appeal

Across Australia last year, through The Salvation Army’s network of over 400 centres and 2,000 services in areas such as homelessness, family and domestic violence, youth, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, financial hardship and much more, the Salvos provided:

• Assistance to one person every 17 seconds

• More than 1.74 million sessions of care to over 228,000 people in need

• Over 1 million nights of safe accommodation

• More than 1.4 million meals to those who accessed our homelessness services.

To donate or volunteer for The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal, or if you need support from the Salvos, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS. You can also donate at any Salvos Store.