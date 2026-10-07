Beatty, Jones reelected to lead Cabonne

Councillor Kevin Beatty has been re-elected as mayor of Cabonne Council and Cr Jamie Jones deputy mayor for their fourth terms. Both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor were elected unopposed at the council's September meeting and will serve until the next local government election in September 2028. Councillors Beatty and Jones said they look forward to working together to build on the achievements of the previous council and deliver positive outcomes for Cabonne communities. Mayor Beatty said he was honoured to be re-elected and committed to serving the residents of Cabonne. "I am honoured to have been elected mayor of Cabonne Council and I do not take this responsibility lightly," he said. "I am proud to represent the people of Cabonne and look forward to working with my fellow councillors and deputy mayor Jamie Jones. "Over the coming years, Council will face some important decisions and conversations about how we continue to meet the needs of our communities while planning responsibly for the future. "I am confident we have the right team in place to make those decisions responsibly and in the best interests of Cabonne's future." Deputy Mayor Jones thanked his fellow councillors for their support and acknowledged the mayor's leadership. "I would like to congratulate the mayor on his re-election and thank him for his stable leadership over the past nine years," Cr Jone said. "I also thank my fellow councillors for their confidence in electing me as deputy mayor. "Challenges will always arise, but we have a strong council, dedicated staff and a shared commitment to our communities. "By listening, communicating openly and working together, I am confident we can continue to deliver positive outcomes across Cabonne." The council is launching community consultation its long-term planning, heading to villages in coming months to talk about financial sustainability. Earlier this year the council made a decision not to apply for a special rate variation - which is an application to increase rates by more than the rate peg set for local government. But the council also launched a Future Ready Cabonne campaign to talk about the future. "When the time is right to revisit long-term financial sustainability, including a possible special rate variation, we want the community to be fully informed," Mayor Kevin Beatty said in a video message to the community. "We need you to engage with council to understand our financial pressures and we want you to engage with us so we can understand what your needs are." Council is now inviting residents to attend a series of community consultation sessions to help shape Cabonne's future. The council will reflect on key achievements from the past year, discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead, outline the work currently being undertaken, and share plans for the future. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and contribute to the conversations that will help guide the council's future direction. The first round of sessions is on this month, with more planned for other towns and villages early next year. Manildra – Tuesday, 13 October, 6pm to 8pm, Manildra Golf Club Mullion Creek – Wednesday, 14 October, 6pm to 8pm, Mullion Creek Hall Canowindra – Thursday, 15 October, 6pm to 8pm, Canowindra Services Club Lewis Ponds/Ophir/Byng – Tuesday, 20 October, 6pm to 8pm, Orange Clay Target Club Nashdale/Borenore – Wednesday, 21 October, 6pm to 8pm, Nashdale Hall To RSVP for catering purposes, visit: www.cabonne.nsw.gov.au/Community/Events-Tourism-and-Culture/Community-If you are If you are unable to attend a session, you can still share your feedback through the online forum or by emailing council@cabonne.nsw.gov.au You can also visit the Cabonne Council marquee between 10am and 2pm at the following events: Cumnock Community Fun Day - Saturday 17 October Australian National Field Days – Thursday 22 and Friday 23 October Council's Environmental Services team will also be available to answer questions about waste and resource recovery, including the planned introduction of the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) service, which is scheduled to be rolled out across Cabonne in 2028.