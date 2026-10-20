Incredible, amazing, defying logic.

These are just some of the endorsements from celebrities around the world who have seen Jackson Aces.

Jackson is Australia's highest-rated roving magician, a master of illusion who has performed across the country as well as in Las Vegas and LA.

And now he's coming to Parkes.

This is one show you won't want to miss and it's now just over a week away.

Tickets were launched on 20 September but it's not too late to get your hands on some of your own.

Not only is a world-class act coming to the Parkes Leagues Club stage, but by attending you're supporting students at Middleton Public School.

Funds raised from the two shows Jackson is kindly travelling over from Sydney to perform on Saturday 31 October, will be going straight back into the school to boost its canteen facilities and other projects.

Ticket prices and where to find them.

The first show is a child-friendly show designed especially for families and kids at 3.30pm. Tickets are $20 or $90 for a group of five, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Then people can experience the full magic spectacular with Jackson Aces that evening, plus live music from talented Parkes country music artist Gracey Denham-Jones as the special opening act from 7.30pm.

It's $50 per person, $100 for VIP tickets (limited available) and $200 for a group of five.

"Don't leave it until the last minute to get your tickets," Middleton P&C president Luke Compt said.

"This is the kind of entertainment that rarely comes to Parkes and Jackson is so excited to be bringing his show here.

"People have been asking for more activities and things for families to do, this is it, and they're at a very family price too."

Jackson has been a professional magician for 20 years who was personally taught by the consultant for the Now You See Me Hollywood blockbuster movies.

His tricks include sleight of hand and card tricks like The Dancing Deck, The Ambitious Card and Love Me / Love Me Not, grand illusions and object and close-up magic.

Middleton Public students Mason Compt, Macey Gaidzionis and Grace Wild can't wait to see Jackson in action.

"I've seen him perform at the Opera House and I like his smashing phone trick," Mason said.

Macey and Grace are looking forward to seeing his illusions and card tricks.

Tickets for both shows can be found at https://events.humanitix.com/host/middleton-public-school-p-and-c.

Or you can buy tickets at Inkwood & Ivy Book Shop in Clarinda Street, Middleton Public School front office and Parkes Leagues Club (cash only).

P&C committee members will have a pop-up ticket booth at Packed Cones on Wednesday (21 October) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm and on the weekend in the same location, and possibly next week.

Keep an eye on the Middleton P&C's Facebook page for updates on these locations and more information.