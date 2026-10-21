Bernardi's Marketplace launches Click & Collect service

Forbes shoppers can now save time and skip the supermarket aisles with the launch of Bernardi's Marketplace Click & Collect, a new online shopping service designed to make grocery shopping easier than ever. The new service allows customers to shop online from their phone, tablet or computer, select a collection time, and have their groceries delivered directly to their vehicle on arrival. While customers have the option to collect their order in-store, Bernardi's believes its direct-to-boot service will be a standout feature for local shoppers. Customers simply arrive at the store, park in a designated Click & Collect bay and tap the "I'm Here" button in the app. Their order is then delivered straight to their vehicle by a Bernardi's team member. Another key benefit for local shoppers is the ability to place an order and collect it on the same day, providing a convenient solution for busy families, professionals and anyone needing groceries at short notice. The service has been designed with convenience in mind, making it ideal for busy families, professionals, elderly customers, parents with young children, or anyone looking to avoid the rain, heat or a trip through the supermarket. According to Bernardi's Supermarkets General Manager, Peter Bernardi, the service is all about convenience for today's busy lifestyles. "Whether you're a busy parent, heading home from work, avoiding the weather, or simply looking to save time, Click & Collect takes the stress out of grocery shopping," he said. "Customers can shop when it suits them and let our team do the rest." The service is already receiving positive feedback from local shoppers who have been among the first to try it. Doreen and Steve Antram recently shared their experience after using Bernardi's latest innovations. "We recently tried Bernardi's new self-service checkouts and were really impressed," they said. "They're quick, reliable and incredibly easy to use. We also downloaded the new app and found setting up shopping lists to be a simple and user-friendly experience. "Having used similar online shopping and checkout services while travelling, we found Bernardi's app particularly easy to navigate. "We're excited to take advantage of these new services and congratulate Peter and the Bernardi family on these fantastic store upgrades." Local shopper Jacinda Acheson was enthusiastic about the ease of the process. "How great is this! Order online, park in the Click & Collect bay, hit the 'I'm Here' button and they bring it out to the car for you," she said. "What an amazing service to offer the community. "I also received a $20 discount because I ordered online and it was so easy. Cheers to the locals looking after the locals." To celebrate the launch, Bernardi's is offering customers $20 off their first three online shops when they spend $125 or more on each order and use the promo code WELCOME20 at checkout. The service is available now through the Bernardi's Marketplace app, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, or customers can shop online via the Bernardi's Marketplace website. With direct-to-boot collection, dedicated Click & Collect parking bays and local team members hand-picking every order, Bernardi's Marketplace is set to make grocery shopping more convenient for Forbes families than ever before. Shop online today, tap "I'm here" when you arrive, and let Bernardi's bring your groceries straight to your boot.