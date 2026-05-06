Competitors have wrapped up a successful state championships in Eugowra, working dogs put to the test and building their skills across three big days.

Eugowra hosts utility dog trials each year - giving dogs and handlers the opportunity to test their skills in both paddock and yard - this year the event was host to the State championships as well.

Barrick Parker, who is one of a group taking on the organisation from long-serving locals Kevin and Kay Howell, described the whole weekend as excellent.

They hosted 143 runs plus finals across three days - Friday to Sunday - featuring some of trialling's best.

Gary White, whose dog White's Albert won the Open championship on the weekend, has raised and trained numerous champions as has Kevin Howell at Karana Kelpies.

The weekend for the first time also offered master classes from experienced competitors David Motley and Maurice Metherell, whose willingness to sit down and share their knowledge was very much appreciated.

Masterclasses were held before the nursery competition on Saturday and Sunday morning to give those competitors helpful advice and insight.

But it wasn't just the nursery participants, everyone got involved.

"It was really well received by everyone," Barrick said.

Kevin Howell with Karana Nulla, who placed seventh in a competitive final on Saturday.

The competition also catered for champions, with strong entries in the open sections including two locally-trained dogs, Karana Ernie and Karana Nulla, who had previously won novice-level competitions at the national level.

It was White's Albert, Gary White, that claimed the Open championship with 152 points from two solid rounds - 79 in the first and 73 in the final.

Greg Walton with Harvey was second, Maurice Metherell third with Wilbo Susie.

Fourth went to Fred Rains' Dusty, with Rains receiving the Stockmanship award, fifth was Nigel Brazier's Joey, and sixth Gary White's Chrissie.

Local contender Kevin Howell with Karana Nulla placed seventh, with 41 points from her first round and 48 from her second. Karana Nulla also won the cast, lift and draw with zero points off.

Rounding out the top 10 were Maurice Metherill's Wilbo Mick, Cowra's Michael Johnston with Doc and Greg Walton's Louie.

Novice: 1st - Nigel Brazier and Beau 145; 2nd - Josh Messina and Tess 139; 3rd - Nigel Brazier and Georgie 120; 4th - Tony Overton and Zeva 101; 5th - Maurice Metherell and Wilbo Bluey 65. Stockmanship award - Sam Yates.

Nursery - Saturday: 1st - Gordon Cole and Max 89; 2nd - Mark Mangold and Dice 88; 3rd - Mitch Burns and Reg 85 and

Gordon Cole and Ruby 85.

Nursery - Sunday: 1st - Cooper Anderson and Lucy 91; 2nd - Gordon Cole and Max 87; 3rd - Mark Mangold and Dice 86.

Gordon Cole was the overall winner and recipient of the inaugural Kevin and Kay Howell perpetual award.

The highest scoring female handler sponsored by Kay Howell was Rebecca Clothier with a score of 78.

Yard dog trials return to Eugowra on Saturday, 19 September as part of Eugowra Show.

Organisers are also planning a utility dog judging school in Eugowra on 20 and 21 June, with instructors Kevin Howell and Barrick Parker.

Register your interest by emailing eugowra.utility@gmail.com