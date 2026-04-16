The historic Bullock family steam engine has been moved to a better location as the council continues upgrades at Lions Park.

The engine, which has been in the park since 1970, has been moved close to the street where it is more visible and more accessible for maintenance.

Councillors were asked to make the decision after presented with a number of options, including relocating the engine out to the Visitor Information Centre or keeping it where it is.

The steam engine was one of two owned by Allan and Monica Bullock for their businesses - powering Lachlan Valley Dry Cleaning and the bottle washer for Lachlan Valley Cordials.

The Bullocks were in business in Forbes from 1955 to 1991.

When the dry cleaners closed in 1970, Allan and Monica donated the engine to the Lions Club for the park - an attraction for children when Lions Park had no other amenities.

More recently it has been fenced off and the report to councillors said there were issues with the current location including persistent waterlogging and soil instability as well as restricted maintenance access.

Council's project team reviewed a number of options around and beyond the park in preparing their report for councillors, but ultimately recommended keeping it in the park and connected to Lions Park history.

This was the option strongly supported by both the Lions Club and the Bullock family, the report said.